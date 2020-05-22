After 'Gulabo Sitabo', Kiara Advani's 'Indoo Ki Jawaani' To Skip Theatrical Release?

The lockdown has brought the world at a standstill as everyone has been forced to stay indoors and in quarantine. The movie industry is suffering huge losses as film shoots have been stalled and there are no movie releases happening. Considering the situation, many filmmakers are releasing their films on OTT platforms. After Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi, a media portal has reported that Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawaani might also get a OTT release as well.

Details about Indoo Ki Jawaani

Indoo Ki Jawani is a Kiara Advani starrer directed by Abir Sengupta. The film revolves around a girl from Ghaziabad and her misadventures with dating apps. Reportedly, the film was set to release on June 5, 2020 under the banner of Emmay Entertainment.

A source of a leading media portal has said that the film is completely ready and the post-production work is close to done. The source further told the media portal that the film was being planned for a release in the first week of June. However, the production team is probably considering to release it on the web.

Another source of a leading media portal reported that the movie is a small budget film with a good concept. The source told the media portal that considering this factor, the filmmakers will be able to recover their cost. The source also told a portal that the producers are currently in talks with three OTT platforms and are waiting for the best bid.

Seeing this trend of movies being released online, several theatre owners have expressed their displeasure over the decision. This had come after reports had surfaced about Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi skipping a theatrical release. Moreover, there have been several media portals that reported that Kiara Advani’s Laxxmi Bomb also might get released online. While Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushman Khurana and Amitabh Bachchan, Shakuntala Devi stars Vidya Balan. Laxxmi Bomb, however, is an Akshay Kumar starrer along with Kiara Advani.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in the super hit film 'Good Newwz'. The actor has a few projects lined up apart from Indoo Ki Jawaani and Laxxmi Bomb, including Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara will share the big screen with Kartik Aaryan.

Image Credits: Emmay Entertainment Instagram

