Saina Nehwal Wishes Anupam Kher On Book Launch, Actor Says 'missed Your Presence'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is basking in the success of his latest released book Your Best Day Is Today, received appreciation and praises from Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. Saina who could not be a part of Anupam's book launch event at her hometown in Hyderabad sent out her love on Twitter. Sharing a signed copy of the senior actor's book, the ace badminton player wrote, "Sir wish u all the best for the book launch."

Anupam Kher's feels Saina Nehwal's absence in the book launch

Anupam who was touched by the beautiful wishes of the sportswoman quickly responded and mentioned missing her on the launch. the versatile actor also wrote that he was elated to meet her father Harvir Nehwal at the event. “Thank you dearest @NSaina for your wishes. We missed your presence. Though we were extremely happy to have your father #HarvirJi at the event! Your chapter in the book is greatly appreciated!!”

Sir wish u all the best for the book launch ☺️☺️ @AnupamPKher #yourbestistoday 👍 pic.twitter.com/sXyjadKTwX — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 26, 2021

Thanking Anupam Kher for his words of encouragement and love, Saina concluded the conversations and wrote, “Thank u so much, sir.” The actor also shared several glimpses from his book launch at Taj Faluknuma in Hyderabad that showed him presenting the book to some of the eminent personalities. Feeling a sense of pride and happiness while presenting his work to the people, the actor shared pictures and wrote, “It was so amazing to launch my book #YourBestDayIsToday at the majestic @tajfalaknuma. Thank you @lakshmimanchu for having a chat with me with so much of grace, warmth, and compassion. Thank you dear #PrabhatVerma and the wonderful staff at @tajfalaknuma for your love and hospitality! You people were the heart of the event!”

Thank you dearest @NSaina for your wishes. We missed your presence. Though we were extremely happy to have your father #HarvirJi at the event ! Your chapter in the book is greatly appreciated!! 🙏🌺 #YourBestDayIsToday https://t.co/W9cMbvkL5P — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 27, 2021

Thank u so much sir 😍🙏 https://t.co/0NB3cWqG9W — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 27, 2021

The actor had unveiled the cover of the book last year in December that mentions several anecdotes and his experiences during the lockdown, several ups, and downs, including the time when his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher had contracted the coronavirus. The 65-year-old actor’s previous two books are his biography Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly, published last year, and The Best Thing About You is You!, which was released in 2011. On the work front, the Saransh actor will be seen in Vivek Agnihotri-directed film The Kashmir Files and the new season of the American TV series New Amsterdam. He will also be seen in The Last Show that will feature him with his close friend and co-actor Satish Kaushik.

