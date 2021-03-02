Parineeti Chopra's 'Saina' Poster Receives Mixed Reactions From Netizens, Check Here

Saina Nehwal shared the poster for her biopic starring Parineeti Chopra titled Saina on social media. Fans on Twitter were quick to respond with mixed reactions to the movie. While some praised Parineeti for her acting skills, a few pointed out that the badminton serve shown in the poster was wrong and belonged to the Tennis sport.

The poster shows a left hand tossing the shuttlecock in the air which fans were quick to notice. They pointed out that the badminton serve shown in the poster was actually a service used in tennis. They commented saying the poster showed the wrong service in the wrong sport. Fans corrected that a Badminton serve is usually from down and the upper service belongs to the tennis sport.

Saina Nehwal's post shows the graphic of a badminton shuttlecock being thrown in the air, spelling Saina's name on the shuttlecock's feathers. In the poster, Parineeti's hand can be seen with a tricolour sports wristband. The words "Maar Doongi", meaning 'I will hit', are displayed on the poster.

Fan reactions to Saina Nehwal biopic's poster:

Many fans congratulated Parineeti Chopra and Saina Nehwal for the biopic. Fans expressed their excitement to watch the movie. Many also left heart emojis for the new film. They also congratulated Parineeti for her efforts in the movie.

We can't afford to miss this one..!#Saina — Ayesha AM🌟💙 (@Ayesha_AM16) March 2, 2021

Kya baat hai

Kya baat hai👍 — Jyotsna Bedi(ज्योत्स्ना बेदी) (@JyotsnaBedi) March 2, 2021

Nice promo pic...Looking forward to see Parineeti ....She is one of my favorite 👍

Congrats to you — Abhishek Mishra (@Abhishe74916152) March 2, 2021

Congratulation ❤️😀🤩 — Rambabu Jaiswal (@Rambabu59823025) March 2, 2021

Tennis me service krte hn aise to??? Poor poster — Allrounder 🏏 (@13_Baghi) March 2, 2021

Which badminton player serves like this?😅 — Jaskaran Singh (@Singh9619) March 2, 2021

Amazing picture of a tennis service. ❤️ — That Nair Boy (@surajv369) March 2, 2021

Isn’t that a tennis 🎾 serve ? 🤔 Seems like a SANIA fan made the SAINA poster 🙄 — Aayush Khanna (@aayushkhanna) March 2, 2021

Dear Team, be it a Serve nor a Smash the left hand doesn’t come in such a position in badminton. Probably the creator / designer watched Tennis Footage to be inspired for this First look. Hopefully this is just a one off mistake. — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) March 2, 2021

Along with the poster, Saina Nehwal announced that the movie would have a theatrical release on March 26, 2021. The Saina Nehwal biopic is written and directed by the filmmaker Amol Gupte of Stanley Ka Dabba and Taare Zameen Par fame. Previously, Shraddha Kapoor was cast as the lead role of Saina Nehwal, but she gave up the role in 2019 to take up a role in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D as she couldn't schedule dates for Saina.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming movies:

Parineeti Chopra had her movie The Girl On The Train released on Netflix India on February 26, 2021. In the movie, Parineeti Chopra plays the role of a drunkard who gets involved in a series of murder cases. Her character Mira Kapoor has no recollection of the incidents, but all clues point towards her. The Girl On The Train also includes Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

