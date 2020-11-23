Amol Palekar's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The 'Gol Maal' Actor

Veteran actor-director of the Hindi and Marathi film industry, Amol Palekar rings in his 76th birthday on November 24, 2020. The National Film Award-winning filmmaker, who kickstarted his career as a theatre actor, has given Indian cinema some of the highly-lauded films of all time including Gol Maal, Chhoti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, and Gharonda to name a few. In addition to starring in several films of various Indian languages, Palekar has also appeared in multiple television shows as well. Thus, on the occasion of Amol Palekar's birthday, here's a fun quiz for all the fans of the legendary actor out there to test their knowledge about Amol Palekar's movies to Amol Palekar's trivia.

You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Amol Palekar's quiz

1) Amol Palekar kickstarted his career an actor with which Marathi film?

Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe

Tuch Maazi Raani

Mother

Akriet

2) Which highly-acclaimed Bollywood film marked the debut of Amol Palekar in the Hindi film industry?

Chhoti Si Baat

Chitchor

Gharonda

Rajnigandha

3) What was Amol Palekar's age when he set foot in the film industry with his first-ever Marathi film?

26

27

28

29

4) Amol Palekar became widely known for his exceptional performance in which blockbuster comedy film of 1979?

Baaton Baaton Mein

Gol Maal

Do Ladke Dono Kadke

Meri Biwi Ki Shaadi

5) Amol Palekar directed which television show which aired on Doordarshan in the year 1987?

Kachchi Dhoop

Naqab

Idhar Udhar

Krishi Darshan

6) Amol Palekar received his first-ever National Film Award as a director for which Marathi film?

Samaantar

Bangarwadi

Dhoosar

Tuch Maazi Raani

7) Amol Palekar made his last big-screen appearance in the year 2009 with which film?

Quest

Dumkata

Paheli

Samaantar

8) In which bank was Amol Palekar working before pursuing his career in acting?

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of India

Bank of Baroda

Punjab National Bank

9) In 2015, Amol Palekar starred in which television show of Life OK?

Laut Aao Trisha

Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni

Piya Rangrezz

Jane Kya Hoga Rama Re

10) In which year did Amol Palekar get married to wife Sandhya Gokhale after divorcing Chitra Palekar?

1999

2000

2001

2002

Amol Palekar's birthday quiz answers:

Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe Rajnigandha 27 Gol Maal Kachchi Dhoop Bagarwandi Samaantar Bank Of India Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni 2001

