Amol Palekar's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The 'Gol Maal' Actor

Veteran actor-director of the Hindi and Marathi film industry, Amol Palekar rings in his 76th birthday on November 24, 2020. The National Film Award-winning filmmaker, who kickstarted his career as a theatre actor, has given Indian cinema some of the highly-lauded films of all time including Gol Maal, Chhoti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, and Gharonda to name a few. In addition to starring in several films of various Indian languages, Palekar has also appeared in multiple television shows as well. Thus, on the occasion of Amol Palekar's birthday, here's a fun quiz for all the fans of the legendary actor out there to test their knowledge about Amol Palekar's movies to Amol Palekar's trivia.
You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Amol Palekar's quiz
1) Amol Palekar kickstarted his career an actor with which Marathi film?
- Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe
- Tuch Maazi Raani
- Mother
- Akriet
2) Which highly-acclaimed Bollywood film marked the debut of Amol Palekar in the Hindi film industry?
- Chhoti Si Baat
- Chitchor
- Gharonda
- Rajnigandha
3) What was Amol Palekar's age when he set foot in the film industry with his first-ever Marathi film?
4) Amol Palekar became widely known for his exceptional performance in which blockbuster comedy film of 1979?
- Baaton Baaton Mein
- Gol Maal
- Do Ladke Dono Kadke
- Meri Biwi Ki Shaadi
5) Amol Palekar directed which television show which aired on Doordarshan in the year 1987?
- Kachchi Dhoop
- Naqab
- Idhar Udhar
- Krishi Darshan
6) Amol Palekar received his first-ever National Film Award as a director for which Marathi film?
- Samaantar
- Bangarwadi
- Dhoosar
- Tuch Maazi Raani
7) Amol Palekar made his last big-screen appearance in the year 2009 with which film?
- Quest
- Dumkata
- Paheli
- Samaantar
8) In which bank was Amol Palekar working before pursuing his career in acting?
- Bank of Maharashtra
- Bank of India
- Bank of Baroda
- Punjab National Bank
9) In 2015, Amol Palekar starred in which television show of Life OK?
- Laut Aao Trisha
- Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni
- Piya Rangrezz
- Jane Kya Hoga Rama Re
10) In which year did Amol Palekar get married to wife Sandhya Gokhale after divorcing Chitra Palekar?
Amol Palekar's birthday quiz answers:
Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe
Rajnigandha
27
Gol Maal
Kachchi Dhoop
Bagarwandi
Samaantar
Bank Of India
Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni
2001
