Amol Palekar's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The 'Gol Maal' Actor

Amol Palekar rings in his 76th birthday today, on November 24, 2020. Thus, here's a fun trivia quiz about the 'Gol Maal' actor for his ardent fans out there

Veteran actor-director of the Hindi and Marathi film industry, Amol Palekar rings in his 76th birthday on November 24, 2020. The National Film Award-winning filmmaker, who kickstarted his career as a theatre actor, has given Indian cinema some of the highly-lauded films of all time including Gol Maal, Chhoti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, and Gharonda to name a few. In addition to starring in several films of various Indian languages, Palekar has also appeared in multiple television shows as well. Thus, on the occasion of Amol Palekar's birthday, here's a fun quiz for all the fans of the legendary actor out there to test their knowledge about Amol Palekar's movies to Amol Palekar's trivia. 

You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Amol Palekar's quiz

1) Amol Palekar kickstarted his career an actor with which Marathi film?

  • Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe
  • Tuch Maazi Raani
  • Mother
  • Akriet

2) Which highly-acclaimed Bollywood film marked the debut of Amol Palekar in the Hindi film industry?

  • Chhoti Si Baat
  • Chitchor
  • Gharonda 
  • Rajnigandha 

3) What was Amol Palekar's age when he set foot in the film industry with his first-ever Marathi film?

  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29

4) Amol Palekar became widely known for his exceptional performance in which blockbuster comedy film of 1979?

  • Baaton Baaton Mein
  • Gol Maal
  • Do Ladke Dono Kadke
  • Meri Biwi Ki Shaadi

5) Amol Palekar directed which television show which aired on Doordarshan in the year 1987?

  • Kachchi Dhoop
  • Naqab
  • Idhar Udhar
  • Krishi Darshan

6) Amol Palekar received his first-ever National Film Award as a director for which Marathi film?

  • Samaantar 
  • Bangarwadi
  • Dhoosar
  • Tuch Maazi Raani

7) Amol Palekar made his last big-screen appearance in the year 2009 with which film?

  • Quest 
  • Dumkata 
  • Paheli 
  • Samaantar

8) In which bank was Amol Palekar working before pursuing his career in acting?

  • Bank of Maharashtra
  • Bank of India
  • Bank of Baroda
  • Punjab National Bank

9) In 2015, Amol Palekar starred in which television show of Life OK?

  • Laut Aao Trisha
  • Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni
  • Piya Rangrezz
  • Jane Kya Hoga Rama Re

10) In which year did Amol Palekar get married to wife Sandhya Gokhale after divorcing Chitra Palekar?

  • 1999
  • 2000
  • 2001
  • 2002

Amol Palekar's birthday quiz answers:

  1. Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe

  2. Rajnigandha 

  3. 27

  4. Gol Maal

  5. Kachchi Dhoop

  6. Bagarwandi

  7. Samaantar

  8. Bank Of India

  9. Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni

  10. 2001

