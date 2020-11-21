Saroj Khan's Birthday Quiz: Take This Quiz To See How Well You Know Her

Saroj Khan was a legendary Indian dance choreographer in Bollywood. She had choreographed more than 3000 songs in a span of over 60 years. On her birth anniversary on November 22, take this quiz about Saroj Khan and see how well you knew the first woman choreographer in Bollywood.

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Saroj Khan's birthday quiz

Before assuming the position of a Bollywood choreographer, what is it that Saroj Khan did for work?

Assistant director Background dancer Choreographed dances in training institutes Supporting actor in movies

Answer: Background dancer

As mentioned above, Saroj Khan has choreographed around 3000 songs throughout her career. Do you know the song she choreographed first?

Sadhana Shivdasani's Geeta Mera Naam Sridevi’s Hawa Hawai Madhuri Dixit’s Dhak Dhak Karne Laga Madhuri Dixit’s Ek Do Teen

Answer: Sadhana Shivdasani's Geeta Mera Naam

Saroj Khan has been a judge on several dance reality shows including Nach Baliye. However, she hosted her own dance reality show in which she choreographed dance numbers for the public. Do you remember the name of the dance reality show?

Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan Dance with Saroj Khan Nachh with Saroj Khan Learn Dance with Saroj Khan

Answer: Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Saroj Khan has won numerous awards for her dance choreography skills in Bollywood. In fact, she was the first recipient of the Filmfare Best Choreography Award. While Saroj Khan won the first-ever Filmfare Award for Best Choreography, she also won the best choreography awards for the first three years consecutively. Can you name the song she received the award for?

Sridevi’s Hawa Hawai Madhuri Dixit’s Dhak Dhak Karne Laga Madhuri Dixit’s Ek Do Teen Madhuri Dixit’s Choli Ke Peeche

Answer: Madhuri Dixit’s Ek Do Teen

Saroj Khan is also the recipient of the most National Film Awards for Best Choreography. She has won 3 awards in total. Can you guess the song for which she did not receive the National Film Awards for Best Choreography award?

Dola re dola from Devdas Yeh ishq haaye from Jab We Met All songs from Srringaram Ek do teen from Tehzaab

Answer: Yeh Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met

Which female actor has Saroj Khan worked with the most in Bollywood?

Madhuri Dixit Kajol Rani Mukerjee Alia Bhatt

Answer: Madhuri Dixit

From which song did Saroj Khan get acclaim as a Bollywood choreographer?

Hawa Hawai Dola Re Dola Yeh Ishq Haaye Soldier

Answer: Hawa Hawai

How many kids does Saroj Khan have?

4 3 1 2

Answer: Saroj Khan has 3 kids.

Saroj Khan had received fierce backlash from netizens for her comments on an issue related to Bollywood. She had later apologised for her comments as well. Do you remember the controversy and what had the choreographer commented on?

Nepotism The acting of a certain actor Casting couch Poor dance performances in a certain film

Answer: Casting couch

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.