Tusshar Kapoor Quiz: Check Out How Well You Know The Actor On His 44th B'day

Tusshar Kapoor is an actor and producer in the Bollywood industry since 2001 when he made his debut in Mujhey Kuch Kehna Hai. Ever since then, the actor has been seen in a variety of films portraying a number of versatile roles. As he turns 44 of age today, here is a quiz about Tusshar Kapoor's facts for you to check out how much you know about Tusshar Kapoor's trivia.

Tusshar Kapoor Quiz

Tusshar Kapoor is a single parent to a baby boy named Laksshya Kapoor, who is an IVF baby. His sister, Ekta Kapoor is also a single parent and both Tusshar and Ekta often post adorable pictures on social media with their kids. But do you know who inspired Tusshar to opt for IVF to start a family?

Sister Ekta Kapoor Tusshar Kapoor’s father Filmmaker Prakash Jha

Tusshar Kapoor has played a double role in a film titled Double Jhol. The film later got shelved, but do you know who was Tusshar’s co-star in the film apart from Minisha Lamba?

Mugda Ghodse Kareena Kapoor Juhi Chawla

Tusshar Kapoor was the first choice for the film Khosla Ka Ghosla. He was offered the role of Chiraunji Lal “Cherry” Khosla.

True False

The Bollywood debut of the actor was opposite Kareena Kapoor in the film, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai in the year 2001. He even won the Filmfare award for Best Male Debut that year. Do you remember the name of his character in the film?

Karan Rahul Ravi Arjun

Apart from being an actor, Tusshar Kapoor also has his own production house. The debut film by his production house stars Akshay Kumar. What is the name of the film that is the debut film by his production house?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa Good Newws Laxmmi Bomb Entertainment

Before he dipped his toes in acting, Tusshar Kapoor was a part of the Bollywood industry as an assistant director. Can you name the director whom he worked with as an assistant director?

Yash Johar David Dhawan Mastan brothers

Name of the web series that Tusshar Kapoor has been a part of?

Boo Sabki Phategi Hacked Abhay

Which female actor has shared the screen with Tusshar Kapoor the most?

Kareena Kapoor Esha Deol Radhika Apte

In which film has Tusshar Kapoor portrayed the role of a man with superpower?

Gayab Golmaal Shor in the City

Which film series has Tusshar Kapoor portray the role of a man with a physical disability?

Gayab Golmaal Shor in the City

Tusshar Kapoor quiz answers

Prakash Jha. Tusshar Kapoor had run into Prakash Jha on a flight when he had revealed his desire to have a family. The filmmaker had suggested to him that IVF was also a way to start a family. Mugda Ghodse True Karan Laxmmi Bomb David Dhawan Boo Sabki Phategi Kareena Kapoor Gayab Golmaal

