Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Amol Parashar Pens Down A Series Of Heartfelt Tweets

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has come across as a shock for the film fraternity. Netizens are now pointing out the brutal reality of the film industry wherein many young actors undergo a mental struggle to stay afloat in the showbiz. Now, actor Amol Parashar has penned down a series of heartfelt tweets in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death wherein he spoke about the anguish and struggle of the young actors in the industry.

Amol Parashar wrote how all the young actors are shaken after Sushant's death

The actor also shared the screenshots of his tweets on his Instagram handle. He wrote that all the young actors including him are shaken after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. But Amol Parashar described this feeling to be unexplainable and revealed that he has felt it in his 'bones and flesh' and 'seen it in the eyes of some people'.

Amol Parashar added how the families of every actor who comes to Mumbai to make it big are also a part of this struggle. The Traffic actor added how the family members of these young actors can feel their thought process from afar. He also wrote how every actor has probably fought a 'battle of perception' before coming to the city.

Amol wrote how all struggling young actors are willing to fight this difficult journey

He further shared an emotional tweet on how several young actors fight, rebel, or convince their families to allow them to chose this path. Amol Parashar added that all of them knew that this journey would not be easy. But he went on to add how all these young actors are willing to 'fight these fights'.

Amol Parashar further wrote how some people also give their families examples of those who managed to make it big in the industry. He added that this is a way of convincing themselves that their journey would not be that tedious. The TVF Tripling actor also went on to say that these young individuals often have a simple dream as compared to the big names in the industry.

Amol Parashar also shared his conversation with a friend who was also shaken up by Sushant Singh Rajput's death and contemplated quitting this path. The actor added that this uncertain path of showbiz has led many young actors who are still struggling to make it big to question their belief. He urged all these young actors to keep on moving and continue Sushant Singh Rajput's dream along with realizing their importance of self-worth.

