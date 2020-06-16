Rare And Unseen Pictures Of Sushant Singh Rajput From His Childhood Days

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, passed away at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. The entire film fraternity, fans and many mourned the loss of the actor. Fans have been sharing several pictures and videos of the actor as they remember the actor. Recently, fans went on to share childhood memories of the actor where he looked completely adorable.

In the first picture, Sushant is seen showing off his poser avatar as he is can be seen posing at a studio. In the second picture, the can be seen posing at a birthday party holding a balloon in his hand. In the other picture, the Kedarnath star can be seen striking a pose with his friends in their uniform. They are all smiles in the picture. Check out these sweet memories of the actor below.

(Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla, Instagram)

(Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla, Instagram)

(Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla, Instagram)

(Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla, Instagram)

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral: Varun Sharma & Kedarnath Director Abhishek Kapoor Arrive

Fans also commented with lovely messages on this post. It is also very evident that fans are grieving the loss of their favourite actor. One of his fans wrote how cute he looked in these childhood pictures, While the other one wrote that even though he had so many followers, no one was there for him. Check out a few comments by fans.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Bhumi Pednekar Says 'Will Spot Him Twinkling Bright Up'

About Sushant Singh Rajput's passing away

The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput has left a void in the entire entertainment industry. Several celebrities such as Arjun Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and many more took to their social media handle to express the shock and grief on his passing. Sushant had been undergoing depression treatment from the past six months, as reported. The cops obtained no notes of suicide from his location.

The last rites of Sushant Singh Rajput were held at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, Mumbai's. His family and some of his close friends went on to bid adieu to the actor. In attendance were Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Krystle D’Souza, Kriti Sanon and many more. Sushant was last seen in the film Chhichhore, where he went on to receive heaps of praise for his acting. The actor’s next film was Dil Bechara, which was set to hit the silver screens on May 2020 release, however, it was delayed due to the current situation.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Slams Nepotism Over Sushant Singh's Death, Asks 'why Didn't He Get Awards?'

Also read | Raveena Tandon Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise, Says 'wish He Had Reached Out'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.