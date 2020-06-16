Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Marathi Actors Urge People To Make Mental Health A Priority

With Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many Bollywood celebrities reached out to people through their social media accounts, speaking about mental health awareness. Many celebrities from the Marathi film industry were also shocked over the news and took some time out and asked their fans to reach out to people in times of need. Here are a few actors from the Marathi industry who spoke regarding mental health awareness.

Marathi Celebrities request people to make mental health a priority

Sonalee Kulkarni

Marathi celebrity Sonalee Kulkarni, popular for her role in the various movies tweeted on her social media account. First expressing her shock over the news, she later spoke how important it is to keep one's mental health in check. Sonalee Kulkarni had also shared a few quotes regarding mental health on her Instagram story.

Siddharth Chandekar

Popular celebrity Siddharth Chandekar also posted a few lines regarding mental health on his Instagram account. Through his post, he urged his fans to talk about their feeling, no matter who the person is. He added that talking about the problem would make one free and also wrote that one must not feel shy talking about their problems. The actor wrote that life is precious and protecting it should be a priority.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Urvashi Rautela Emphasises Importance Of Mental Health

Swwapnil Joshi

Marathi celebrity Swwapnil Joshi also wrote a long message for his fans on his social media account. He said that everyone is going through the worst year of their lives, adding that people must be there for each other in this time of need. He urged his fans to be kind and to be listeners.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Sonam, Sonakshi, Zaira Slam People Spreading Negativity

Urmila Kothare

💔 Shocked. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput no more. May his soul rest in peace. Humble request Guys seek out / talk to your loved ones when you need to... — Urmilla Kothare (@UrmilaKothare) June 14, 2020

Urmila Kothare also took it to her Twitter account offering condolences over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She also added and urged people to seek out and talk to their loved ones when they need.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Masaba Gupta Pens Note, Says 'Maybe We'll Learn Now'

Shreyas Talpade

RIP Sushant...This is beyond shocking.



Guys these are real testing times, please don't shy away from expressing yourselves and do try to reach out to your loved ones. — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) June 14, 2020

Marathi actor and Bollywood celeb, Shreyas Talpade was also shocked over the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He said that these are real testing times and one should not hide or shy away from expressing their feelings. Furthering speaking about mental health awareness, he urged his fans to reach out to their loved ones and talk it out.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Parvathy Says, 'We May Never Know His Battles'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.