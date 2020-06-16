Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Urvashi Rautela Emphasises Importance Of Mental Health

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shaken the Hindi film industry. His untimely demise has left his fans and friends shocked. Recently, Urvashi Rautela has come forward and talked about mental health. Read on to know more details:

Urvashi Rautela focuses on Mental Health after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Urvashi Rautela took to her official social media handle and has posted a few photos that talk about mental health and the importance that it should be given by everyone instead of looking at it as a taboo topic. In the photos that she posted in the story section of Instagram, she wrote that she will never understand why people emphasise more on physical health rather than mental health. She wrote, "I will never understand why every organ in your body get support and sympathy when it is ill, except for your brain."

In her social media story post, the actor also stated that people should understand how the brain is the most important organ of the human body. She also wrote that just because we cannot ''see mental health like we can see a broken bone, it does not mean that it is not detrimental or devastating to an individual or his family''. She wrote, "wish people could understand that brain is the most important organ of our body. Just because you can't see mental illness like you could see a broken bone, doesn't mean it's not as detrimental or devastating to a family or an individual. - Demi"

Urvashi Rautela has also posted photos that feature her with the M.S. Dhoni actor. In the photo, fans can see that the two actors are having a good time. She also captioned the photos saying that she made him happy once. The actor also stated that she misses him.

SOURCE: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Here's Team SSR's official statement

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said the statement.

