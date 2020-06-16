Sushant Singh Rajput Lost 7 Films In 6 Months, Alleges Sanjay Nirupam

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left everyone in a state of shock. As per reports, Sushant was undergoing treatment for depression from the past six months. The actor was known for his charming personality and acting skills. He also went on to star in several films such as M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Chhichhore, Kedarnath and many more.

It is also reported that despite the success of Chhichhore, Actor Sushant Singh Rajput had lost over half a dozen films in as many months. Recently, former Indian Parliament member Sanjay Nirupam revealed in a tweet that despite Chhichhore's huge success, Sushant Singh lost 7 movies in six months. Check out his tweet below.

Fans still mourn the loss of their favourite star and most of them have been sharing several happy posts on social media. They have been remembering the actor through his movies, interviews and much more. However, His untimely passing away has kick-started a debate. Besides Sushant 's fans, several actors and filmmakers from Bollywood have also shared cryptic tweets about the industry's raging outsider V/S star-kids issue.

It’s no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To tweet today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP âœ¨ pic.twitter.com/923qAM5DkD — ð•“ð•¦ð•žð•“ð•’ð•š ð•œð•š ð•£ð•’ð•Ÿð•š (@sapnabhavnani) June 14, 2020

The Bollywood Privilege Club must sit down and think hard tonight.



PS- Now don't ask me to elaborate any further. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 14, 2020

Apart from them, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut had also slammed nepotism and hypocrisy in the industry. In the video, Kangana Ranaut revealed that if one looks at his last few posts on social media, the actor can be seen asking people to watch his films, or else he will be thrown out of the industry since he does not have any 'godfather'. She further added saying that, even during his interviews, Sushant had asked, ‘Why doesn’t this industry make me it's own? I feel like a leftover. So doesn't this incident have any reason?’ and Kangana mentioned the same in the video.

Fans react

Fans also went on to agree with the actor, they went on to support her and Sushant and began calling Bollywood a 'hypocrite'. Some of them wrote, “Finally someone grabbing them by the tongue and shut them enough!!” “Kinda agree with what she said, but only partially,” “Agreed,” and many more. Check out a few more comments below.

The last rites of Sushant Singh Rajput were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium. His family and some close friends attended the funeral. In attendance were Shraddha Kapoor, Krystle D’souza, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and many more. Sushant last featured in the film Chhichhore. His next film was Dil Bechara, which was scheduled for a May 2020 release. However, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

