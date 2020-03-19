Tabu Can Speak In Multiple Languages, Including Malayalam, Bengali And Telugu

Tabu is all set to star in the upcoming 2020 film titled Bhool Bhulaiya 2. It will feature Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It will be a sequel to the original film which featured Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Tabu is one of the critically acclaimed actors of Bollywood. She speaks several languages. Read on to know more about the languages Tabu can speak:

Several languages Tabu can speak

Telugu

Tabu is a polyglot, that means she can speak multiple languages. Tabu can speak Telugu, which is evident from her several Kollywood films. Tabu made her Kollywood debut with the 1996 film Kadhal Desam. The film received a positive response from the audience and was also praised by critics. In the 2020 Allu Arjun starrer flick Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Tabu was seen playing the character of Allu Arjun’s mother Yasoda. The film was released on Sankranti and received positive reviews from the fans.

READ | Tabu Believes She Is Not A Good Dancer, But These 5 Songs Prove Otherwise



English, Hindi and Marathi

Every fan knows that Tabu can speak in English and Hindi. But very few fans know that the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor can also speak Marathi. While Tabu has starred in Hindi and English films like Drishyam, Haider, and Hanuman, a 1998 French-Indian film, she has also starred in Astitva, a 2000 Marathi film.

READ | Tabu Slays In Red Outfits & These Pics Are A Proof; See Here



Bengali

Tabu can also speak Bengali. In the year 2003, Tabu played the character of Amrita in a Bengali film Abar Aranye. It was directed by Goutam Ghose. The actors in the film have reprised their roles from Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri, who return to a forest after 30 years.

READ | Tabu In 'Jawaani Jaaneman': Style Tips To Pick Up From Her Character



It has also been stated that Tabu can speak French, Tamil and Malayalam. She starred in a 2000 Malayalam flick titled Cover Story and played the role of Jasmine Khan, a woman whose life gets in danger after witnessing a murder. Fans of Tabu are highly anticipating the release of her 2020 flick Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

READ |Tabu Starrer 'Drishyam': Interesting Trivia About The Movie



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.