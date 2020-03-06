The Debate
Tabu In 'Jawaani Jaaneman': Style Tips To Pick Up From Her Character

Bollywood News

Tabu is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Here are the top three style tips to pick from Tabu's character in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tabu

Tabu is one of the most talented and renowned actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has worked for over 30 years and has impressed critics with multiple roles in films like Jawaani Jaaneman, Hera Pheri, Cheeni Kum, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Life Of Pi, etc. Apart from essaying complex characters, she has also stunned her fans with her unique, stylish looks. Read on to know more about her style in Jawaani Jaaneman:

READ:Tabu's 'Maachis': Fascinating Trivia Of The Movie That You Probably Didn't Know; Read

Three style tips from Tabu's film Jawaani Jaaneman

READ:Tabu's Dialogues In 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Are A Must-read Even If You Didn't See The Film

1) Tabu as Ananya wears multiple accessories

Tabu in the role of Ananya is all about the accessories. Her role portrays her as a loud, carefree and funky parent. Tabu's looks match her character very well as she is seen donning some funky clothes and tons of accessories. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

READ:Kartik Aaryan Lauded For His Warm Treatment Towards His Fans And Co-star Tabu

2) Tabu as Ananya wears makeup like a pro

Tabu's role in this film is all about cool and funky stuff. Ananya is a modern and fun-loving mom. Tabu wears a lot of makeup and puts on the mascara. Her look also includes shrugs, shades, bandanas, and bangles in the film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

3) Tabu sports multiple bracelets

Tabu likes to sport multiple bracelets with loose clothes. Her style is edgy and casual in the film. Many women can pick up her quirky styles and add some chunky jewelry to their attires. 

READ:Tabu's 'De De Pyaar De': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie You Probably Didn't Know

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

READ:Tabu's Relationship Rumours With Nagarjuna And Sajid Nadiadwala That Made Headlines

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
