Tabu Slays In Red Outfits & These Pics Are A Proof; See Here

Tabu is one of the most acclaimed actors in the Indian film industry. She has always picked up challenging and unique roles and her movies have been widely popular. Some of her most prominent movies include Maachis, Kaalapaani, Kadhal Desam, Virasat, Hu Tu Tu, Kandukondain Kandukondain, Astitva, Chandni Bar, Maqbool, Cheeni Kum, Haider, Drishyam, Andhadhun, and many more

The actor has bagged several awards and has been a part of Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English, Bengali and Marathi movies. Her recently released Jawaani Jaaneman has created quite a buzz amongst her fans. Apart from that, she is also known for her fashion sense and style. Listed below are some of Tabu's photos in red outfits:

ALSO READ | Tabu's Black Outfits Which Will Certainly Light Up Your Mundane Day

ALSO READ | Tabu's Most Stunning Western Outfits That You Must Check Out

Tabu's in beautiful red outfits

In the picture below, Tabu is casually donning a red dress. She has tied her hair back in a very casual manner. The red dress has small frills and looks classy as well as beautiful. The actor knows exactly how to rock every look with minimum effort.

The actor is flaunting a red Anarkali suit that is embroidered with intricate silver coloured designs. She opted for a side-parted hairdo and left the hair open. Have a look:

The Andhaadhun actor can be seen donning a red long dress that is printed dotted. She tied her hair in a ponytail. The veteran actor completed her look by opting for block heels.

She can be seen sporting a bright red outfit that has frills. She completed her one-shouldered dress with black block heels and wore a statement watch. She opted for a bright red lip colour.

ALSO READ | Tabu's Casual Yet Chic Sense Of Style Will Leave Fans In Awe Of Her

ALSO READ | Tabu's Best Scenes As Aditi Pandit In 'Astitva' That Made The Film An Unforgettable One

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.