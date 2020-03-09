Tabu Believes She Is Not A Good Dancer, But These 5 Songs Prove Otherwise

Actor Tabu is evidently one of the most versatile actors working in the Hindi film industry right now. Be it an accurate portrayal of a hardened cop in Drishyam or play a laid back hippie in Jawaani Jaaneman, Tabu has managed to entertain the audience and win over critics with her acting skills. But, on various public occasions, Tabu has expressed how she believes she is not a good dancer.

In an interview with a leading news daily, Tabu had previously revealed that her dancing skills are about average but there are some songs picturised on her where the actor can be seen flaunting her dance moves with grace and elegance. Below are some of the best dance songs picturised on Tabu.

Also read: Tabu is an aesthete and these instances surely prove it

Dil Ka Kya Karein Saaheb - Jeet

The 1996 film Jeet was reportedly the second biggest hit of that year. In the song Dil Ka Kya Kare Saheb, Tabu's character can be seen dancing her heart out as she expresses her love for Sunny Deol's character. The song plays out on an intense note as Tabu flaunts her dancing skills. Check out the video below:

Also read: Tabu's unforgettable roles as a mother; From 'Haider' to 'Drishyam'

Ruk Ruk Ruk - Vijaypath

This peppy dance track featured in the 1994 film Vijaypath. The film starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles with Danny Denzongpa playing villain's role. In this fun track, Tabu's character can be seen pursuing Ajay Devgn's character as she sings and dances on the streets, expressing her love. Check out the video below -

Also read: Tabu's 'Life of Pi': Interesting trivia about the movie you must check out

Dheem Ta Dare - Thakshak

Though the 1999 film Thakshak failed to impress the audience when it released back then, it evidently managed to impress the audience with its music. AR Rahman's soulful music coupled with Tabu's gracious Bharatanatyam moves makes this classical track a must-watch for Tabu fans. Check out the video below:

Also read: Tabu in 'Jawaani Jaaneman': Style tips to pick up from her character

Rang De - Thakshak

Tabu evidently flaunted her dance moves to the maximum in Thakshak as it featured over three songs picturised on the actor. One of the best tracks of the film was Rang De which is still evidently loved by many Tabu fans. In the video, Tabu can be seen flaunting her classical dance moves. Check out the video below:

Also read: Tabu's 'Jawaani Jaaneman': Fascinating trivia about the film

Hauli Hauli - De De Pyaar De

De De Pyaar De is one of Tabu's most recent films and features her as a strong and independent mother. In this music video, Tabu can be seen shaking her with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Check out the music video below:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.