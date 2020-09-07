Amrita Arora Slams Those Circulating Malaika's COVID Report, Says 'Sad State Of Affairs'

Hours after Malaika Arora shared that she has tested positive for Coronavirus, sister Amrita Arora took to her Instagram story and criticised the ones who circulated the former's COVID test report on social media. Amrita asked if it is okay that her sister's results have been posted on various WhatsApp groups, Facebook and other mediums. More so, the actor also asked if that's the price of being a celebrity.

Amrita continued, "New normal? In sickness but not in health? Is this okay? While she was hoping and praying for a negative test and was also preparing herself to get better this is what one has to deal with? How is this ok????????? What’s has happened to us humans... sad sad state of affairs."

Amrita slams those circulating Malaika Arora's COVID reports

Sharing pictures of Malaika Arora's report, the Kitne Door Kitne Paas actor then went to question netizens if posting Malaika Arora's result was of any use to anyone. "She’s a responsible citizen who would’ve declared it anyway! What’s the perverse pleasure of making it a discussion and guessing how and when she got it." Amrita then fumed over those who went to the extent of saying that Malaika deserves it with laughing emojis. "Why why why," Amrita asked.

Not only this, but Amrita also wondered how the report circulated in the first place. She wrote, "The question is how did her report get out in the 1st place ... How was it ok to disregard a doc / patient confidentiality. Let’s just respect what’s happening in the world today and stop this ridiculous naming and shaming syndrome! STOP!"

Also Read | Teachers' Day 2020: From Ajay Devgn to Malaika Arora, Bollywood extends heartfelt wishes

Also Read | Malaika Arora wonders if the weekend's here, says "kinda lost track"; see pic

Amrita Arora's series of statements came after sister Malaika released a statement on her official Instagram handle and shared that she has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Malaika posted a note on September 7. It read, "Today I have tested positive for Coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love." Malaika's beau, Arjun Kapoor, tested positive for COVID on Sunday, September 6.

Also Read | Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others wish a 'Happy Onam' through adorable posts

Also Read | After beau Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests COVID-19 positive; says 'I am feeling fine'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.