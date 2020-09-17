Amrita Arora Shares A 'Pantdemic' Meme On Social Media, See Photo

Bollywood actor Amrita Arora has been quite active and engages with her fans and followers on different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and dropped a story through her official Instagram handle. The actor posted the screenshot of a COVID-19 meme, which Seema Khan had previously shared on her official handle. Here is everything you need to know about Amrita Arora’s recent story on social media. Read on:

Amrita Arora shares a hilarious 'Pantdemic' meme on social media

Amrita Arora took to Instagram and shared a hilarious story through her official handle on September 17, 2020, Thursday. She posted a screenshot of the COVID-19 meme, which Seema Khan had earlier shared on her social media. Khan had tagged Amrita Arora as well as Bunty Sajdeh in the Instagram story. The latter also took to his official profile and re-shared Seema Khan’s meme through his Instagram story section.

The hilarious COVID-19 meme features a cartoon frog lying on a bed. It explains the meaning of a ‘Pantdemic’. The joke tells a relatable story of how a person felt breathless and felt that they were suffering from the COVID-19 infection. However, when that individual unbuttoned their pants, they felt relieved, and everything seemed okay. Seema Khan called this incident a ‘Pant-demic’ in the description alongside her story.

Amrita Arora could not contain her laughter after reading the COVID-19 meme. She re-shared the joke through her official Instagram account and tagged Seema Khan. Though the actor did not add a description alongside the photo, she used three laughter emoticons in the caption. Check out Amrita Arora’s recent story on the social media platform below:

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Amrita Arora's birthday wishes for fashion designer Ashley Rebello

Amrita Arora posts stories frequently. After the COVID-19 meme post, the actor used the Instagram section to share a birthday wish. She took to the platform and wrote, “Happy Birthday Ashley Rebello” with a pic of the celebrity fashion designer, who is seen taking a mirror selfie. She also tagged him in her story. In return, he thanked the actor by re-sharing her story through his official social media handle. Check it out:

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Morning Selfie Has Her Sipping On A Beauty Tonic; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.