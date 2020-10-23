Amrita Arora Takes To Instagram To Wish Sister Malaika 'Mimi' Arora On Birthday

Actor Amrita Arora recently took to Instagram to wish sister Malaika Arora on her birthday. The actor added a beautiful picture of Malaika with a quirky and cute 'threat'. Take a look at her post and see how fans responded to the same.

Amrita Arora's post on Malaika Arora's birthday

In the post, fans can spot a candid picture of Malaika Arora. Only the actor's face is visible and she is seen sporting light pink shaded make-up. Malaika is also sporting some very delicate earrings and has her eyes closed with hands in her hair. The actor is looking quite good in the picture.

Amrita Arora also added a loving caption with the post. She wrote 'Yo Mimi' and tagged Malaika Arora. Amrita further mentioned to her that it was time to get well soon else she would be coming for her. She also added a few laughing emojis and her caption ended with - 'Love you! Happppy birthday'.

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans also took the opportunity to wish Malaika Arora on her birthday. Malaika Arora and Kim Sharma also responded in the comments section. Take a look at the comments on Amrita Arora's post:

Pic Credit: Amrita Arora's Instagram

Amrita Arora's photos

Amrita Arora is very active on her Instagram and keeps posting many pictures of herself and her family on the social media platform. In her last post, she could be seen with sister Malaika Arora and friend Mallika Bhat. The actor was seen sporting a black sleeveless dress and Malaika was seen sporting a black dress as well. The post was to wish her friend Mallika Bhat on her birthday. Many actors also responded to this post, including Neha Dhupia and Karisma Kapoor. Take a look at the post:

Yet another birthday post, Amirta could be seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor sported a white flannel dress while Kareena sported a white dress as well. Amrita added a loving caption and mentioned - 'Happy birthday our beebo , bebo ,bobee... Today you’re 40 and ohhh my gosh faaaaaabulous ... To turning older and wiser and us stronger together..' Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Amrita Arora's Instagram

