Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Extend B'day Wishes To BFF Mallika Bhatt With Adorable Pics

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who is in Delhi these days for the shooting of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha penned a special post for her BFF and make-up artist Mallika Bhatt on her birthday. Kareena took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a picture with her girl squad which includes Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and the birthday girl striking a cool pose while slaying in style at Kareena’s house. Apart from Kareena, Amrita Arora also sent her greeting to her BFF on the special day.

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora's wishes for Mallika Bhatt

While captioning the post, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday my BFF, Malikzzzzz Love you forevaaaaa @mallika_b.” Apart from Kareena, the Arora sisters also extended their wishes for their BFF in the most adorable manner. Amrita also shared a picture with Mallika and Malaika and wrote, “Happy birthday our darling @mallika_bhat ... malliksss love you longtime, stay cray and beautiful and keep entertaining us as you do.” Malaika Arora who recently recovered from coronavirus also shared a happening picture on Instagram and captioned it as, “Happy birthday my gurlfrandddd @mallika_bhat ... love you.”

For the unversed, Mallika Bhatt who had initially taken up acting as a career, in 2004, underwent a change of mind and, instead, chose to employ herself as the chief of the make-up department. After surviving in the industry for a short while, Mallika started fraternizing with quite a few B-town divas, and her work received recognition as the audiences got mesmerized by seeing the heroines in the movies, Don, Rakht, and many more. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is shooting for the last leg of the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi which also stars Aamir Khan. The actress jetted off to the National capital with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur so that she can spend some time together.

(Image credit: Poonam Damania/ Instagram)

