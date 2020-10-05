Shanaya Kapoor, Seema Khan, Amrita Arora's Fun-filled 'Goanites'; Take A Look At Photo

Bollywood actor Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan has been sharing pictures from her Goa trip through different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and posted snaps with her girl gang through her official Instagram handle. The celebrity fashion designer dropped a fun picture with Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Shehla Khan, among others. Here is Seema Khan’s photo on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out right away. Read on:

Shanaya Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Amrita Arora's Goa nights

Seema Khan spent a gala time with her girl gang in Goa. She took to Instagram and shared pictures and videos on her feed and stories through her official handle on October 4, 2020, Sunday. It featured the fashion designer with Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Shehla Khan, among others. They were seen spending a fun time together in an indoor location. Shanaya Kapoor donned a black halter-neck dress, while others were looking gorgeous in their classic attires. Seema Khan also posted a story featuring everyone in a short clip.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Seema Khan described her picture with a hashtag and an emoticon. She also mentioned 'Goanites' and added a victory symbol in the description alongside her photo with Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Amrita Arora, to name a few. Check out Seema Khan’s recent picture on the photo-sharing platform:

Response to Seema Khan’s girl gang photo

Within a couple of hours of sharing the social media post with her girl gang, Seema Khan garnered more than 5,200 likes and over 70 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the celebrity fashion designer applauded the fun picture of Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Amrita Arora in Goa. Many among them appreciated the capture by calling the ladies gorgeous, beautiful, and cute. Meanwhile, others expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as vivid hearts, heart-eyed smileys, fire, roses, kisses, crowns, and hugs, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Seema Khan’s recent photo on Instagram:

