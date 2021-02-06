Amrita Arora Wishes Son On His Birthday, Shares A Loving Message For The Pre-teen

Golmaal Returns actor Amrita Arora Ladhak has a huge fan following on Instagram. She often shares pictures and moments with her family and also with her celebrity friends in the B-town. As her eldest son Azaan Ladak turned 11 yesterday, many celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malika Arora, and Seema Khan wished him for his birthday on their social media handles. Earlier today Amrita Arora took her Instagram to pen down a loving message for her pre-teen son.

Amrita Arora Ladak's Instagram

A day after Azaan's birthday, Amrita poured love for her son in an Instagram post. She posted a picture of him in which Azaan was seen sleeping in a tent leaning on a pillow to the wall after his birthday celebrations. Amrita called it "pressure of being a pre-teen" as the birthday boy looked exhausted in the picture. In the caption, she gushed about her son for being an empathetic person who is very loving. She was proud of her son who had turned out to be a fine young little man. She ended the post with 'stay woke and amazing always' adding red hearts emoticon in the caption. Her followers wished Azaan 'Happy Birthday' in the comments. Many celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Archana Vijaya, and others showed their love in the comments. Check out the Instagram Post and comments-

Amrita Arora Ladak's Family

Amrita Arora is a family oriented person and often shares her family moments with her Instagram followers. She is married to Shakeel Ladak, a businessman from the construction industry in 2009. On February 5, 2010, they welcomed their first child Azaan Ladak to the family, and her other son Rayaan was born on October 20, 2012. She is the sister of popular Bollywood actress and host Malaika Arora.

Amrita Arora Ladak's Movies

Amrita Arora made her Bollywood debut opposite Fardeen Khan in the movie Kitne Door Kitne Paas in the year 2002 which was not successful. However, she got huge fame for her role in Awara Pagal Deewana which was her first successful film in the same year. The action comedy film starred Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Preeti Jhangiani, and Aarti Chhabria in the lead roles. Amrita has appeared in several films in supporting roles including Kambaqt Ishq, Team- the Force, Hello, Speed, Red- The Dark Side and many more.

