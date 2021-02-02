Malaika Arora Credits Sis Amrita For Her Candids, Latter Leaves Witty Comments

Malaika Arora is one Bollywood celebrity who remains rather active on social media. She is often seen hanging out with her fans and family, including sister Amrita Arora Ladak, who is also an active social media user. Malaika often posts about her consistent fitness routines and hardly leaves any opportunity to post some of her best pictures on Instagram. In her latest Instagram post, she has shared some of her candid pictures on Instagram and credited Amrita as well. Have a look at the post along with the witty reply that Amrita has sent.

Fans would be able to find several pictures of the famous dancer and celebrity Malaika Arora on her social media accounts and are aware of how she has successfully maintained her fitness over the years. Malaika often posts pictures from many of her photo shoots; however, the latest post by her shows pictures of her that are candid. She has also made sure to give the credits of the photo to her sister Amrita in the caption, which reads, “Look to the left , to the right , centre .... jus catch the light ðŸŒŸ @amuaroraofficial u have upped ur photography game #myideaofcandid”.

While the pictures taken were candid, they saw Malaika in different poses, posing in a stylish outfit. Soon after Malaika posted these pictures, Amrita made sure to give her sister a witty reply in the comments of the post. She replied by saying that it was the reason why Malaika has been visiting her house. Along with Amrita, several other fans took to the comments section to shower praises on Malaika.

Malaika Arora has been associated with the world of films for many years, with quite a few hit dance numbers up her sleeve. Along with films, she has also been a part of several dance reality shows, in which she has performed the duties of a judge. Some of these television shows include Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, India's Best Dancer, and many more.

