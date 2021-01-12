Malaika Arora Shares No Makeup Picture With Sister Amrita As The Two Sunbathe

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to share a picture with her sister and best friend Amrita Arora Ladak. Malaika is really close to her sister and they are often seen spending time together. In the post, both the sisters are posing for the camera and aren't wearing any make-up. To show her goofy side, Malaika added a caption talking about how Amrita is thinking about the next meal which she has already eaten. The caption reads, "@amuaroraofficial thinkin Wat should be her next meal.... me,I ate that meal #webondoverfood". The two sisters definitely bond over food.

Malaika Arora's Instagram Post

The two sisters recently went on a trip to Goa to celebrate New Years Eve. They were accompanied by Malaika's beau Arjun Kapoor. Malaika's Instagram is filled with pictures from the trip. Earlier, she shared a picture of them enjoying their drinks on the cruise. Check it out.

Malaika Arora's No Makeup photos

Malaika Arora is quite active on her social media and doesn't hesitate to upload her no-makeup look. From her selfies to candid pictures, let us have a look at Malaika Arora's no-makeup photos. Check it out.

Earlier, the sisters spent some time with their best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan at her house. Mom-to-be Kareena is all set to move to her new house as she will soon welcome her second child. They shared a picture of them hanging out together. In the picture, the five close friends, Kareena, Malaika, Amrita, Karishma and Mallika Bhat are sitting together in their pyjamas and no makeup while enjoying dessert. Check it out.

Malaika Arora's career

Malaika started her career as a VJ and then went on to become a judge for the show Nach Baliye. She has also appeared in various songs like Chaiyyaa Chaiyyaa, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and many more. She turned producer in 2008 with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for the movie Dabangg. Currently, she appears as a judge in India's Best Dancer. She was married to now ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and divorced in 2017. She is now in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor since 2018.

