Amrita Arora's Birthday Celebration With Kareena, Karisma, Malaika & Others; See Pics

Amrita Arora is a well-known actor, model, VJ, and TV presenter. She turned 43-years-old on January 31, 2021. The artist hosted a birthday bash at her residency in Mumbai and welcomed several celebrities from Bollywood, including her sister, Malaika Arora.

Amrita Arora’s birthday celebrations in 2021

Amrita Arora’s birthday celebration took place a few hours ago in Mumbai. Many popular celebrities marked their presence at Amrita Arora’s birthday bash. Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan, and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, were spotted at the location along with Dolly Sidhwani. Seema and Maheep were recently seen in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on Netflix.

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora are close friends. The former was seen at Amrita Arora’s birthday bash, along with her sister, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla. Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora also striked a pose in Amrita Arora’s photos from last night.

Amrita Arora’s photos from her special occasion have popular Bollywood beauties. In a picture, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora are seating next to each other along with Karisma, Malaika, and Natasha. Designer and Stylist Manish Malhotra also attended Amrita Arora’s birthday party. He was seen in Amrita Arora’s photos from last night that are shared on the internet. Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora are sitting beside each other, while Malaika is seen beside Kareena. Check out the pictures below from Amrita Arora's birthday celebrations.

Amrita Arora was born on January 31, 1978, in Maharashtra. Her father, Anil Arora, worked in the Merchant Navy, and her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Catholic. Amrita Arora made her acting debut in 2002 with Kitne Door Kitne Paas, opposite Fardeen Khan. She was then seen in movies like Awara Paagal Deewana, Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Fight Club – Members Only, Hello, Heroes, Golmaal Returns, and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. She had special appearances in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Heyy Babyy, Speed, and Om Shanti Om.

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora worked together in Kambakkht Ishq. Amrita played the role of Kareena’s younger sister in the romantic comedy movie. Directed by Sabbir Khan, it also features Akshay Kumar and Aftab Shivdasani, with cameo appearances from Hollywood actors Sylvester Stallone, Brandon Routh, Denis Richards, and Holly Valance.

