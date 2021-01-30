DYK Birthday Girl Amrita Arora Was A VJ With MTV In The '90s Before Acting In Films

In the ’90s and early 2000s MTV and Channel V was the big thing when it came to music and television. MTV had VJ’s who not only hosted the show but were also style icons for the 90’s kids. Being a VJ was the coolest thing ever in that decade. From Nikhil Chinapa, Cyrus Broacha, Shenaz Treasury, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora we all wanted to be like them and aspired to be as cool as they were.

Also Read: Amrita Arora Shares A 'Pantdemic' Meme On Social Media, See Photo

Amrita Arora's Birthday

Amrita Arora’s birthday is on January 31. She will be turning 42 this year. The starlet is usually seen celebrating her birthday with her girl squad including her sister Malaika Arora, BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor along with her husband Shakeel Ladakh whilst painting the town red.

On her last birthday sister, Malaika Arora had posted a heartwarming message for her sister Amrita Arora's birthday on Instagram. Amrita Arora recently posted a picture on Instagram with her girl squad. The picture was captioned "It’s been a fortune of memories. To new beginnings". See the said picture below;

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Sister Amrita Arora; Check Details

Amrita Arora’s VJ Journey

Not many know this but Amrita Arora was a VJ too with MTV before appearing in movies. She was discovered through the show MTV VJ Hunt. She went on to host the MTV shows Housefull and Chill Out. She had also posted a throwback photo on Instagram from her days as a VJ on MTV. You can spot Nikhil Chinappa, Baby Spice and Maria Goretti-Warsi along with her and other VJs from those days. See the pic below:

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Birthday Pictures: Here Are The Top 10 Pictures Of The Birthday Girl

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Misses BFF Amrita Arora Who Is Enjoying Is Goa; Calls Her 'Queen Of Goa'

Amrita Arora’s Debut

Amrita Arora’s debut film Kitne Door Kitne Paas opposite Fardeen Khan released in 2002. Post Amrita Arora’s debut, she was seen in a couple of movies like Golmaal, Rakht and Kambakkht Ishq. Amrita quit acting post her marriage to husband and businessman Shakeel Ladakh in 2009. She has since then been enjoying her marital life in bliss and is mother to two kids Azaan and Rayaan.

Amrita Arora was last seen in the Bollywood erotic film Ek Tho Chance along with actors Purab Kohli, Ali Fazal, Pawan Malhotra, and Vijay Raaz in the lead roles. The film tells the tale of Mumbai city and follows around the colourful murals of individuals who get off the train at VT station to make their dreams come true. The fans loved the actor in the movie, but it gained mixed reviews from the critics.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Shares No Makeup Picture With Sister Amrita As The Two Sunbathe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.