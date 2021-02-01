Amrita Arora's Birthday: Check Out Some Unseen Pics From Her Star-studded Birthday Bash

Former Bollywood actor Amrita Arora hosted a party yesterday to ring in her birthday, along with her close friends from the industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Malaika Arora have been friends for decades and are often seen partying together. Along with these divas, Amrita’s close friends Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla were also seen at the party. Check out some inside photos from Amrita Arora's Birthday party.

Amrita Arora's birthday pictures

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a bunch of pictures from Amrita’s birthday bash. The first picture included Natasha Poonawala, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, and Amrita Arora. Natasha Poonawala wore a white oversized dress while Malaika Arora opted for a funky white shirt dress. Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora opted for floral print comfortable Kaftaan dresses. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister Karisma Kapoor also marked her presence at the party in a white striped shirt dress.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, Maheep Kapoor, who was recently seen in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, was also present at the birthday bash along with Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan. Manish Malhotra dressed in a black ensemble shared a few selfies with the birthday girl, and wrote in the caption that it was the 'Perfect Sunday Evening with his friends' (sic). Karisma Kapoor also shared a bunch of pictures from their Sunday evening dinner.

Amrita Arora celebrated her birthday which falls on January 31. The former actor made her Bollywood debut in 2002, with the film Kitne Door Kitne Pass, opposite actor Fardeen Khan. Some of her popular Bollywood movies include Awara Paagal Deewana, Golmaal Returns ,Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Fight Club – Members Only, and Hello. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been friends for several years. They worked together in the film Kambakkht Ishq. Amrita Arora was seen as Kareena’s younger sister in the film. She last appeared in a Bollywood film Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan.

