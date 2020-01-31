Malaika Arora's Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Sister Amrita Arora; Check Details

Malaika Arora and her sister Amruta Arora recently celebrated Amrita Arora’s birthday. On the occasion, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle to wish her sister. Read on to know more about the whole story:

READ | Game Of Thrones' Cersei Lannister Quotes You Must Check Out Right Away

Malaika Arora wishes sister Amrita on her birthday

Amrita Arora turned 42 on January 30, 2020, and on the occasion, various celebrities of Bollywood took to their official social media handles to wish the actor. Among them was her sister Malaika. Taking to her official social media handle the actor posted a series of photos that featured the soul-sisters. The caption on the photo read, “Happy bday my Amu,amzu,amolla,amutti,ams, ..... alll names of endearment, coz we love u♥️ (p.s. Now don’t cry n get emo)” The post went on to garner over 1 lakh likes from the fans. Here is the post:

READ | 'Maidaan': Janhvi Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Root For Father's Film



Malaika Arora was born to a Punjabi family, in the city of Mumbai. She will be next seen in Miss Match India, which will be directed and written by U.R.Jameel. It will feature Urvashi Rautela, Anupam Kher, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles.

READ | 'Narcos: Mexico Season 2' Second Trailer Is Out; Check Details

Amrita Arora was last seen in Ek Tho Chance, a thriller film, which was directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza. The film features Amrita Arora, Purab Kohli, Ali Fazal, Pawan Malhotra, and Vijay Raaz in the lead roles. According to the makers of the film, Ek Tho Chance is set in the city of Mumbai and depicts the lives of those who commute via local train, hoping that one-day fate strikes and things work out for the best. It is a story of hope and faith. Fans of the actor loved this movie, but it garnered mix reviews from the critics.

READ | 'Dead Poets Society' And Other Hollywood Films That Will Make You Contemplate Life



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.