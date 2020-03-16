Amrita Arora Posts Adorable Birthday Wish For 'main Man' Shakeel Ladak, See Pic

Amrita Arora, on March 16, 2020, shared an adorable picture with her beau Shakeel Ladak that was accompanied with a beautiful birthday wish. Amrita Arora, in the picture, is seen posing as she smiles while leaning on the back of her husband Shakeel Ladak. While Shakeel is seen wearing a basic white shirt, Amrita is all glammed up in a gorgeous boho printed ensemble. In the caption of the picture, Amrita Arora penned a beautiful birthday wish for her partner. She wrote, “Happy birthday my main man @shaklad ..❤️❤️❤️”. Adding a fun remark to the caption with a coronavirus context she said: “Let's have some quarantine birthday fun my love ...my forever young and handsome @shaklad 🥰🍷😍.”

The couple received some warm birthday wishes from their friends in the industry

The couple also received several warm wishes from many of their industry friends. Celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Tanisha Mukherjee, Shweta Bacchan, Poonam Dania, Pragya Kapoor, Deanne Pandey, and others left beautiful wishes for Shakeel Ladak. Amrita Arora's sister Malaika Arora, on the other hand, left a quirky comment on baby sister's post. She wrote, " Yes good idea Ammu." Check out the list of celebrities wishing the couple on Shakeel's birthday.

Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak are known as one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The couple recently also celebrated their 11 years of togetherness and Amrita Arora marked it with a beautiful photo from her wedding. She also shared several snaps on her Instagram story from her wedding. Recently, Amrita Arora shared an adorable post on her social media for husband Shakeel Ladak. Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak married each other on March 4, 2009. Since then, the duo has seemingly shared a great bond with each other.

