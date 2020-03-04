Amrita Arora Wishes Shakeel Ladak On Their 11th Anniversary With A Beautiful Throwback Pic

Amrita Arora and husband Shakeel Ladak are celebrating 11 years of togetherness and marital bliss today, i.e. on March 4. On this occasion, Amrita took to her social media handle to share a beautiful picture from her wedding day. The picture has Amrita and Shakeel drinking champagne from a glass with their hands intertwined against each other.

Shakeel looks dapper in a black formal blazer in this throwback pic from their wedding. Amrita looks every bit of a pretty bride, as she is seen wearing a white gown. She has also opted for a lovely neckpiece to go with the bridal look. The picture truly gives a nostalgic appeal and is enough to take anyone on a trip down the memory lane. Check out the beautiful picture.

The couple received some warm wishes from their friends in the industry

The couple also received several warm wishes from many of their industry friends. Celebrities like Mandana Karimi, Neelam Kothari, Tanisha Mukherji, and others left beautiful wishes for the happy couple. Ashley Rebello who incidentally also designed Amrita's wedding attire also wished the couple. Check out the list of celebrities wishing the beautiful couple on their anniversary.

Amrita shared some other lovely throwback pictures from her wedding

It is not a hidden fact that Amrita Arora shares an extremely close bond with her sister Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Their friendship is one of the most coveted bonds in the Bollywood industry. Amrita Arora also shared some beautiful pictures on her social media handle which also saw Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan who had stepped into the shoes of the bridesmaid for her wedding.

In one of the pictures, Amrita Arora can be seen posing for a beautiful picture with Malaika's ex-husband and her then brother-in-law Arbaaz Khan. In another of the picture, Amrita can be seen posing with Malaika and Kareena who also looked gorgeous in their gowns. Malaika can be seen flanked by her son Arhaan in the beautiful frame.

