Kareena Kapoor Khan Dazzles As A Bridesmaid In Amrita Arora's Throwback Pic; Details Here

Amrita Arora has been having a major throwback moment as she has been celebrating her 11th wedding anniversary with husband Shakeel Ladak. She shed some light on her bond with Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Malaika Arora. The two of them can be seen in the bridesmaid attire in the picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora as the perfect bridesmaids

Amrita Arora has been celebrating 11 years of her marriage with Shakeel Ladak. She has also been giving her followers a look into how her wedding was, by uploading a range of throwback pictures on her story. In one of the pictures posted, Amrita's close friend, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen posing as the bridesmaid. The picture also has Malaika Arora as the bridesmaid, standing next to Amrita Arora who is wearing a white wedding gown. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are wearing similar outfits with the only difference being in the pattern of the sleeve. Have a look at the post here.

Amrita Arora also put up a couple of other pictures from her marriage ceremony. In the picture posted on her story, she can be seen posing with sister Malaika Arora’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. They can be seen having a candid moment in the picture.

Amrita Arora’s sweet post to wish husband

Amrita Arora had the sweetest post to wish husband Shakeel Ladak. In the picture posted by the actor, she can be seen having a glass of champagne at her wedding ceremony. She has also written a sweet note for him in the caption for the post. She has expressed how things have not changed between them. Have a look at the post here.

Image Courtesy: Amrita Arora Instagram

