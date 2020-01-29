Malaika Arora And Amrita Arora: When The Sisters Gave Us Major Fashion Goals

Malaika Arora is currently judging MTV Supermodel of the Year along with Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta. Apart from judging the show, Malaika is actively involved in advocating yoga and fitness to her Instagram family. Malaika, who is often seen as a fashion icon, was recently seen on the show reminiscing her old modelling days. While Malaika has also featured in some iconic Bollywood dance numbers, her younger sister, Amrita Arora, has also had her share of Bollywood films before taking the decision to focus on her marital life. Take a look at how the Arora sisters have maintained their style over the years.

Malaika and Amrita Arora's glamourous avatars

While Malaika has always been bold and experimental with her looks, sister Amrita has always played it safe and donned a chic outfit for various events. Even here we can distinctly see their basic style statements. Malaika is seen in a white sheer see-through dress while Amrita has donned a classic black gold outfit.

Malaika and Amrita Arora giving fashion goals

The Arora sisters are often seen giving major fashion goals through their respective social media accounts. While the Supermodel of the Year judge has donned a red frilled high low outfit, her sister Amrita has donned a sleek silver evening gown with a fine trail.

Malaika and Amrita Arora's matching traditional attires

Both the sisters can be seen donning matching white attires during their 2018's Diwali post. They chose to wear chikankari kurta and paired it up with classy Lucknowi pyjama.

