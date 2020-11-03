Amrita Rao & RJ Anmol Ask Fans To Suggest A Name For Their Newborn Baby Boy

On November 2, Bollywood actor Amrita Rao took to her social media handle and shared a public statement, a day after welcoming her first child with husband RJ Anmol. Amrita re-shared Anmol's note-post, which read, "Buoy o Boy... Yes, its a 'boy'...!". Amrita and baby are doing perfectly fine / So much love pouring in... we feel blessed! Thank you". The post also read, "As we complete 11 years of our relationship, couldn't ask for a better gift/ Baby name suggestions are welcome". Scroll down to take a look.

Within a few hours, the post, re-shared on Amrita's media feed, managed to garner more than 50k double-taps along with thousands of wishes on the photo-sharing platform. Many from Amrita's 994k followers and fans flooded the comments box with baby name suggestions. A fan suggested, "Amrita +Anmol = AMOL" while another said, "Aman (amrita - am & anmol - an )". meanwhile, Amrita's sister Preetika Rao also took to the comments box and wrote, "Sweeeeeeeet Baby!", along with a heart-eyes emoticon.

Amrita Rao's baby boy

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, on November 1, welcomed their first child. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy. Their spokesperson said, "Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol blessed with baby boy this (November 1) morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well".

The Vivah actor had announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago during Navratri. Taking to her social media handles, Amrita shared a video where she flaunted her baby bump. Along with the video, she wrote, "I feel blessed to witness my ninth month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri".

After the announcement of the Main Hoon Na actor's pregnancy, her husband Anmol opened up about their pregnancy. He told Hindustan Times that he has been treating Amrita like a princess since day one and there’s nothing new about it. Talking about his journey of pampering pregnant wife during a lockdown and global pandemic, Anmol said that he didn't face any difficulties. Anmol also shared that this lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for the couple.

(With Inputs from ANI)

