Mom-to-be Amrita Rao Spotted In The City Wearing Tee & Shorts; See Pics

Actor Amrita Rao has surprised her fans with her pregnancy news. The actor took to her Inststaragm handle to share the good news with her fans and followers. The actor is nine months into her pregnancy. Recently, Amrita Rao was spotted in the city wearing a loose tee-shirt and shorts. Read ahead to know more.

Amrita Rao was spotted in the city

Amrita Rao who is nine months pregnant was spotted in the city donning a casual attire. She was wearing a brown loose tee shirt and white shorts. The video of her getting out of her car was captured by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. He uploaded the video on his Instagram.

Amrita Rao only recently announced the good news to her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share this news.

In the photo, Anmol is seen hugging her from behind and Amrita Rao is cuddling her baby bump. She added a lengthy caption to the photo and even apologised to her fans for not sharing the news sooner. Her caption read, “For YOU it’s the 10th Month...But for US, it's THE 9th !!! 🥳 🥰🕺💃 Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans 🤗 And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long )But It's True ...the Baby is Coming Soon 😃...An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families...... Thank you universe 💫And thank you ALL. Keep blessing 😌🙏...#2020baby #2020mom #2020parents”

Amrita Rao has also uploaded a video of her entering the ninth month of her pregnancy during the auspicious time of Navratri. She also said that she feels blessed to be embodying the avatar of a mother during Navratri. She also sent her best wishes to all the new mothers to be. Her husband also frequently features in her Instagram feed.

Image courtesy- @amrita_rao_insta Instagram

