Amrita Rao Embraces Her Baby Bump As She Shares 'Navratri And Ninth Month' Coincidence

Amrita Rao recently took to Instagram to share a video of her where she was seen flaunting her 9-month baby bump. The actor also stated the interesting coincidence that this month is the holy month of Navratri which lasts for 9 days and she is also coincidentally entering into her 9th month of pregnancy. In the video, the actor was seen donning a red saree and embracing her baby bump as she flashed a wide smile for the camera.

Amrita Rao also shared a heartfelt message with her video which was titled ‘Navratri and Nine’th month’. She addressed her followers and said that she feels blessed to witness her ninth pregnancy month in the month of Navratri. Further, the actor spoke about Navratri and said that these 9 days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. She stated that she is entering into ‘a new phase of embodying the avatar of a mother’ herself.

Amrita Rao stated that she bows to the ‘highest female energy in the universe’ as she surrenders in good faith. At the end of her note, she wrote that may Goddess Durga bless all mothers and mothers-to-be with strength and more power to gracefully carry on with the many Devine avatar’s that comes along with the territory of motherhood. Amrita Rao also poured in wishes for her fans on Ashtami. Take a look at her video on the occasion of Navratri 2020.

Fans in huge number showered love for Amrita Rao on her video. Several users complimented her for having pregnancy glow on her face and also gave congratulatory wishes for entering into the ninth month of her pregnancy. One of the users commented, "Super cuteee ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ¤§ mamma to be love and hugs soon the arrival of your angel will be here matter of time â¤â¤ ðŸ˜˜". Take a look how fans reacted to Amrita Rao's video.

Amrita Rao's pregnancy announcement

Taking to Instagram, the Vivah actor wrote alongside her picture, "For you it's the 10th month... But for us, it's the 9th. Surprise surprise... Anmol and I are in our 9th month already. Too excited to share this good news with you my fans and friends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my belly all this long) but it's true. The baby is coming soon. An exciting journey for me, Anmol and our families... thank you universe and thank you all. Keep blessing" (sic). Pictures of Amrita Rao with a baby bump, as she stood alongside RJ Anmol had surfaced on social media.

