'Vivah' Actor Amrita Rao, Husband RJ Anmol Blessed With A Baby Boy

Bollywood actor Amrita Rao and her RJ-husband Anmol, on November 1 welcomed their first child. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy. Their spokesperson said, "Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol blessed with baby boy this (November 1) morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well". Interestingly, earlier in October, the actor revealed that she is nine-month pregnant along with a picture featuring RJ Anmol while the former was seen in a white mini-dress embracing her baby bump.

Amrita Rao's baby

The Main Hoon Na actor's caption read, "For YOU it’s the 10th Month... But for US, it's THE 9th !!!". In a brief caption, she added, "Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It's True ... the Baby is Coming Soon ... An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families... Thank you universe And thank you ALL Keep blessing".

After the announcement of the Ishq Vishk actor's pregnancy, Anmol opened up about their pregnancy. He told Hindustan Times that he has been treating Amrita like a princess since day one and there’s nothing new about it. Talking about his journey of pampering pregnant wife during a lockdown and global pandemic, Anmol said that he didn't face any difficulties, in fact, he feels blessed to be able to spend all his time with Amrita during her pregnancy. Anmol also shared that this lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for the couple. He said that rarely people get the opportunity to be together 24 hours a day at such a time.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol

On the professional front, Amrita Rao was last seen in 2019 release Thackeray. Meanwhile, RJ Anmol is currently hosting Jammin, which airs on television. The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in 2016 after seven years of dating.

(With Inputs from ANI)

