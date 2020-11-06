Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol Introduce Their Son 'Veer' To The World With 'brofist' Picture

Amrita Rao recently shared a picture as she introduced her son to the world. The picture posted was a closeup picture of both Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol’s hands holding their son’s hand. The actor also introduced her son as ‘Veer’ to the world. She also mentioned that he is looking at his 'first Brofist' from all the fans. Amrita Rao also sought blessings from her Instagram fam for her family.

Fans in a huge number sent in congratulatory wishes for the actor's family. Several users flooded the comment section with heart and love emoticons. Take a look at Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's son's first glimpse.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their firstborn son on Sunday, November 1. Amrita Rao expressed her happiness on being a 2020 mom. In a media statement given by the actor, she said, “I can’t stop staring at my baby’s face and my husband Anmol’s priceless expression of joy. I’m still in a state of wonderment. Yay, I am a 2020 mom.” Talking about the experience of motherhood, she added, “That I have to play the role of a mother is yet to sink in because I’m such a mumma’s girl myself. If I begin to compare myself with my mom, then it’s too big shoes to fill in, so I’d rather just enjoy the feeling of having a little wonder in my life to keep me on my toes." She also talked about her upcoming projects and said, "There have been some very interesting offers post-August that I’m looking forward to taking up January onwards".

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's quirky announcement

Amrita Rao took to Instagram to make her baby's announcement. The post announced about them having a baby boy in a quirky way as it said “Buoy o Boy… Yes, it’s a Boy.” The note also informed that the baby and Amrita were in the best of health and the couple also thanked their fans for all the love and wishes, and also mentioned that they are welcoming name suggestions. Amrita and Anmol who complete 11 years of their relationship mentioned how they could not ask for a better gift for a celebration, they got married after 7 years of courtship on May 15, 2016.

