Raveena Tandon Congratulates Amrita Rao & RJ Anmol On The Birth Of Their Baby Boy

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recently took to Twitter to share her wishes for Vivah fame actor Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol on the birth of their first child. Amrita and RJ Anmol were recently blessed with a baby boy. Take a look at what the KGF2 actor wrote while blessing the couple's newborn.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol blessed with a baby boy; fans congratulate

Raveena Tandon sent a tweet a while ago congratulating the couple. She wrote "Congratulations @rjanmol and @AmritaRao. Lot's of love and blessings for the little one and lots of happiness to you both!" Amrita Rao's baby boy was born on November 1st. The Bollywood actor who got married to RJ Anmol in 2016. RJ Anmol is a well known RJ and TV host. He also took to Twitter to share a note of thanks from the three of them to Raveena Tandon as well.

Congratulations @rjanmol and @AmritaRao ♥️💝💝💝💝💝 . Let’s of love and blessings for the little one and lots of happiness to you both! — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 3, 2020

Thanking Raveena for her congratulatory tweet for them, RJ Anmol wrote "नाचे दिल्ली, हिले है London... बेटे को Wishes frm Raveena Tandon Hey Raveena... You know, You are Spl to Us Thnks from all 3 of Us for the Warm Wishes & Blessings". Here is the tweet that he shared a while ago.

नाचे दिल्ली , हिले है London...

बेटे को Wishes frm Raveena Tandon 💝



Hey Raveena... You know, You are Spl to Us 🤗 Thnks from all 3 of Us for the Warm Wishes & Blessings ❤️❤️❤️@TandonRaveena https://t.co/Kjb0P2vjEn — RJ Anmol 🇮🇳 (@rjanmol) November 3, 2020

Even director-choreographer Farah Khan also wished the couple with her wishes. Amrita Rao rose to prominence after featuring in Farah Khan directorial Main Hoon Na. Here is what RJ Anmol wrote in acknowledgement of Farah Khan's wishes for three of them. He wrote, "ThankYou So Much @TheFarahKhan Your Baby has a lil Babiee Now !!!"

ThankYou So Much @TheFarahKhan ❤️

Your Baby has a lil Babiee Now !!!🤗 https://t.co/PGQ4vqDP3G — RJ Anmol 🇮🇳 (@rjanmol) November 2, 2020

RJ Anmol had earlier taken to Twitter on November 1st, announcing the birth of their baby boy. Actor Amrita Rao had married her boyfriend Anmol, a Radio Jockey after seven years of dating on May 15th 2016. Here is his tweet.

1-11-2020 🤗❤️



“Buoy O Boy...Yes, its a BOY!!!“



Amrita & the Baby are doing Perfectly Fine 😊

So Much Love Pouring In... We feel Blessed !!! THANKYOU 🙏🏼



As we Complete 11yrs of Our Relationship- Couldn’t hv asked for a Better Gift 💝



Baby Names ...Suggestions are Welcome 🤗 — RJ Anmol 🇮🇳 (@rjanmol) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon recently celebrated her birthday in Dalhousie this year. She is currently in Dalhousie for work and her husband Anil Thadani had also landed in Dalhousie to celebrate his wife’s birthday on October 26th. Raveena revealed on her Instagram post that he flew nearly 2,000 kilometres just to celebrate her birthday. The couple then had a blissful dinner together. Raveena Tandon’s birthday eve celebrations were organised by her celebrity manager Reema Pandit.

