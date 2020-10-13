RJ Anmol's Net Worth Details As He Is Set To Welcome First Child With Wife Amrita Rao

RJ Anmol and Bollywood actor Amrita Rao have been married for over four years now and are adored by their fans as a couple. The two are expecting their first child together and Amrita was spotted with Rj Anmol flaunting her baby bump. Take a look at RJ Anmol’s net worth as the couple is about to welcome their first child.

RJ Anmol's Net worth

According to Dreshare.com, RJ Anmol’s net worth is over Rs 10 crores. He is a Radio Jockey by profession and has earned a lot of popularity in his profession. He is known to have changed many things and set many trends in the radio industry.

Early life and career of RJ Anmol

According to reports in the media portal, RJ Anmol was born and brought up in Delhi in a middle class family. He has a Masters in Marketing and Advertising. Reportedly, he always had an inclination towards acting and radio and his parents supported his career choice as an RJ which allowed him to follow his passion.

According to a media portal, RJ Anmol has been a part of several campaigns which helped him earn the title of the best radio jockey of India. Some of his campaigns include him requesting the Bombay Municipal Corporation to name the roads in Mumbai after legendary musician Mohd. Rafi. The campaign was so successful that the BMC named the 16th road of Bandra as per the requests of the campaigners and the road is known as Mohd Rafi Marg.

RJ Anmol is also popularly known for presenting the primetime show from 8 PM to 10 PM and he is also associated with Radio Nasha. He was also able to reignite the retro era when he invited Bollywood veterans like Helen, Asha Parekh, and Waheeda Rehman in his radio programs.

Relationship with Amrita Rao

RJ Anmol got married to Vivah actor Amrita Rao in the year 2016 in an intimate wedding. Both are known to be very private people and like to keep a low profile. But fans of the two are thrilled upon hearing the news that they are expecting their first child together.

