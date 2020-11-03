Amrita Rao 'can’t Stop Staring' At Her Baby’s Face; Actor Speaks About Motherhood

Vivah actor Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their firstborn son on Sunday, November 1, 2020. The couple is excited as they embarked on this new journey. Read along to have a look at what they have to say about their parenthood experience.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomes baby boy

Amrita Rao expressed her happiness on being a 2020 mom. In a media statement given by the actor, she said, “I can’t stop staring at my baby’s face and my husband Anmol’s priceless expression of joy. I’m still in a state of wonderment. Yay, I am a 2020 mom.” Talking about the experience of motherhood she added, “That I have to play the role of a mother is yet to sink in because I’m such a mumma’s girl myself. If I begin to compare myself with my mom, then it’s too big shoes to fill in, so I’d rather just enjoy the feeling of having a little wonder in my life to keep me on my toes.”

The couple is yet to decide the name of their baby boy. While when asked about what plans Amrita has on the work front, she mentioned receiving some interesting offers that she will be taking up after January. “There have been some very interesting offers post-August that I’m looking forward to taking up January onwards,” she said in the statement.

The couple had shared the news of having a boy on both their Instagram feeds with a handwritten note. The post announced about them having a baby boy in a quirky way as it said “Buoy o Boy… Yes, it’s a Boy.” The note also informed that the baby and Amrita were in the best of health and the couple also thanked their fans for all the love and wishes, and also mentioned that they are welcoming name suggestions. Amrita and Anmol who complete 11 years of their relationship mentioned how they could not ask for a better gift for a celebration,they got married after 7 years of courtship on May 15, 2016.

