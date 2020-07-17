How Shahid Kapoor's Mother Helped Amrita Rao For A Slap Scene In 'Ishq Vishk'

Bollywood actor Amrita Rao recently spoke about the slap scene in the film Ishq Vishk and revealed how that scene was pulled off. She said that she had help from Shahid Kapoor’s mother, Neelima Azim, who kept encouraging her in the background.

Amrita Rao on the slap scene in Ishq Vishk

Actor Amrita Rao recently spoke to a leading daily about her work in the film Ishq Vishk opposite actor Shahid Kapoor. The actor believed that even though she made her debut with Ab Ke Baras, the turning point came in her life with the film Ishq Vishk. She said that with Ishq Vishk, the audience woke up to the actor, Amrita Rao.

In the interaction, Amrita Rao was asked about her fondest memory from the film Ishq Vishk. She said that the events that happened behind the iconic slap scene of the film are the most memorable parts. She said that the scene was very difficult to shoot because director Ken Ghosh wanted Shahid’s raw reaction when being slapped across the face. He wanted the acting to be such that the audience gets divided over what is presented to them. Amrita Rao had never slapped anyone before and hence doing it was not easy at all.

In an interesting turn of events, Amrita Rao revealed that Shahid Kapoor’s mother, Neelima Azim, who is an established actor herself, helped her out with the scene. During the shoot of the scene, she was right there in the corner, motivating Amita Rao and pushing her with words. Neelima Azim was telling Amrita Rao that she has to make the slap happen, somehow. The whole scenario was funny and encouraging at the same time, according to her. The final product was very satisfactory for everyone.

Speaking about being in the industry for 18 years, Amrita Rao said that no one can predict silver jubilees or super hit songs. She said that the minute she came into the industry; she had become the talk of the town as people accepted her talent which was a wonderful feeling.

About Ishq Vishk

Ishq Vishk is a romantic drama film released in the year 2003. The plot of this film revolves around the story of childhood friends Payal (Amrita Rao) and Rajeev (Shahid Kapoor) and how Rajeev eventually realises that Payal is his true love. The film has been directed by Ken Ghosh who contributed to the story of the film. Ishq Vishk stars actors like Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shehnaz Treasury in pivotal roles.

