Shahid Kapoor To Make His Web Series Debut With Raj And DK's Next?

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are currently basking in the glory of their last release, The Family Man. It is now being said that the directors are in negotiations with Shahid Kapoor for their next web series. It was recently reported that Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are gearing up for another series for which they are in talks with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor.

Talking about the project, it has been reported that everything is currently in the preliminary stage. It is also said that the lockdown has thrown a lot of things out of gear. As per reports, the directors have approached Shahid for the web series and the actor seems interested in it. However, the discussion about the actor’s decision is yet to be known.

Raj & DK were reportedly supposed to be collaborating with Shahid back in 2014 in a movie titled Farzi. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kriti Sanon were also supposed to be a part of Farzi. The film has been placed in the backburner since the actor tied the knot in 2015. The directors later asked Arjun Kapoor to play the lead in 2017, however, the idea failed to take off.

Also read | 'Gone By In A Flash': Shahid Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Note For Mira On Wedding Anniversary

About Shahid Kapoor

Shahid was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Kabir Singh that released in 2019. The film made a mark at the box-office but received mixed reactions from fans and viewers. The actor is currently spending his time with his family in his Mumbai home due to the lockdown. He and his wife Mira Rajput are quite active on their social media handle as they are seen giving glimpses on how they spend their time. The actor will next be seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey which is a remake of the Tamil hit-film. The movie is reported to release in August 2020.

Also read | Shahid Kapoor's Pictures With Spouse Mira Rajput That Define Pure Love; See Pics

About the directors

Creators-Writers, Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj-DK. The duo went on to impress fans with hit films such as 99, Shor In The City, and Go Goa Gone. They Raj-DK were also the writers & producers of the much-acclaimed film Stree that released in the year 2018. They have also gained much recognition for the hit-series The Family Man.

Also read | Shahid Kapoor To Have A Two-week Training Before Resuming Shooting Of 'Jersey'?

Also read | Kiara Advani And Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Kabir Singh' Won Several Awards; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.