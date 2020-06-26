Amrita Rao delighted as her hit film releases on Netflix and starts 'trending' in a day

The lockdown has been a bonanza for streaming platforms with a significant spike in viewership, apart from numerous films taking the Over-The-Top route. However, it’s just not about the new content, even some of the classics and other popular films are regularly added to the digital platforms. One such film that enjoys a substantial fan following is Sooraj Barjatya’s Vivah, which was released on Netflix recently.

The lead star of the movie, Amrita Rao delightedly announced the news on Twitter. Terming it ‘your favourite movie’ for the fans, the actor was delighted over the film entering the ‘trending’ list of the streaming platform. The Main Hoon Na star even shared the screenshot of the movie alongside Baahubali and Money Heist.

Here’s the post

There were many who termed it as the 'best movie ever' and expressed their excitement.

The movie also starred Shahid Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Seema Biswas, among others. Shahid played the role of Prem, an ideal character of a youngster, initiated by Salman in Maine Pyaar Kiya, and carrying it further in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and the latest Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The story traces the love story of Prem and Amrita Rao’s character, initiated by a less common way in films, via an arranged marriage proposal, before they get to know each other and decide to get married. Even the songs had got popular at the time of release.

Vivah, despite mixed reviews, from critics had turned out to be a big hit at the ticket windows, courtesy to the love of old-school romance and family values among a section of audiences. It is reported that the movie even completed 25 weeks at the ticket windows.

Shahid and Amrita’s pairing was much-loved by the youngsters at that time after it had made an impact with the former’s debut in Ishq Vishk and then in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! They were even rumoured to be dating back in the day. However, despite the success of Vivah, the duo did not work with each other after that.

