Amrita Rao overwhelmed with story of 'Real Life Vivah', sends power to Prayagraj couple

Bollywood is known to draw inspiration from real-life events, but sometimes the vice versa also happens. While one often sees people getting inspired by the events in films, a lot of times similarity of movies to real-life events showcase how filmmakers brilliantly gauge the pulse of the society. That was recently evident when a couple decided to get married even after the bride’s injury, similar to the plot of the movie Vivah.

Amrita Rao reacts to Vivah-like real life story of couple

Recently, a couple named Awdhesh and Aarti in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj had got married hours after the bride faced multiple injuries in an accident. As per a report on ANI, The woman suffered injuries in her spine and legs after accidentally falling from the roof of the house and could not move her legs. The couple then got married in the hospital itself.

The groom termed the incident as ‘destiny’ and decided to support her in all moments of ‘trouble’,while the bride too felt overwhelmed after he told her that he will accept her even if she does not recover.

Prayagraj: Couple tied knot hours after bride injured her back in an accident rendering herself bedridden.



Awdhesh, the groom says, "Whatever happened was destiny."



Awdhesh, the groom says, "Whatever happened was destiny."

Aarti says, "I was apprehensive but my husband told me he'll be there for me even if I don't recover."

In Vivah, Amrita Rao’s character suffered burns on her face after a fire at her residence, hours before the marriage. Her groom, played by Shahid Kapoor, accepts to marry her despite the scars on her face.

Amita Rao, the lead actor of Vivah, reacted to a news report that had compared the story to that of the Sooraj Barjatrya film. She termed it ‘Real Life Vivah’, and sent ‘more power’ to the couple, by taking their names.

Vivah

Vivah was one of the most successful ‘family films’ that Maine Pyar Kiya director Sooraj Barjatya had directed. The movie, that released in 2006, had also run in the theatres for over 25 weeks. Recently, Amrita had exulted over the film releasing on Netflix, and even coming to the top of the trends.

