Vivah Filming Location: Know Where The Shahid Kapoor Starrer Was Shot

Vivah completed 14 years of its release today on November 10, 2020. The movie, which starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, went on to become the biggest hit of the two at that time and became the biggest commercial success of the year. Read on to know Vivah filming location.

Vivah Filming Location

The filming of Vivah was done in the first few months of the year 2006, however, the location wasn’t an easy task to tick off. The director Sooraj Barjatya wanted to shoot the film in an authentic setup, which is why he asked the art director of the movie Sanjay Dhobade to create the entire town of Madhupur, including the trivial portions like water leaks and the spit stains on the walls of the building.

The town was finally created in the Mumbai Film City. Outdoor filming was done in various towns of India, including Delhi, Lonavala, Ranikhet, Nainital, and Almora. Locations also include the shot at Ghorakhal Golu Devta Temple in Nainital District, Uttarakhand, India; Naini Lake, Nainital City, Nainital District, Uttarakhand, India, and the Jageshwar Temple, Jageshwar, Almora, Uttarakhand, India.

About Vivah

The movie revolves around the life of Poonam Mishra, portrayed by Amrita Rao, who lost her parents at a very young age. Poonam starts living with her uncle Krishnakant, played by Alok Nath, and his family in the town of Madhupur. The family Jeweller of Krishnakant is impressed by the values and upbringing of Poonam and finds her suitable for his friend, a famous Delhi businessman, Harishchandra Bajpayee’s son Prem, played by Shahid Kapoor.

Prem initially doesn’t agree as he thinks it is too early for him to get married and wants to focus on his career, however, he agrees to meet Poonam once. Although they are awkward when they first meet, they eventually decide to get married. The two meet on several occasions after their marriage is finalised, which leads to them getting to know each other and fall in love. The plot takes a turn when Poonam suffers from severe burns in order to save her cousin and lands up in the hospital. Poonam who is shattered is in doubt if Prem will still want to marry her, but Prem decides to marry her without paying any heed to her injuries.

