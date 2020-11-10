'Vivah' Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao And Others In Pivotal Roles

Vivah, the 2006 romantic drama film, completes 14 years of its release today on November 10, 2020. The movie went on to become one of the biggest commercial successes of the year and the lead cast's most successful movie of the time. Read on to have a look at the cast of Vivah.

Vivah cast

Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao plays the role of Poonam Mishra in the movie, opposite Shahid Kapoor. Poonam loses her parents at a very young age and stays with her uncle Krishna Kant, in the town of Madhupur. Amrita Rao received the Dadasaheb Phalke award for her role in the movie. The actor, who has often been called Bollywood's quintessential girl-next-door, made her debut on screen with the movie Ab Ke Baras in 2002. Her other popular works that got her critical acclaim include the role of Sanjana Bakshi in Main Hoon Na and the role of Kamala in the movie Welcome To Sajjanpur.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid has played the role of Prem Bajpayee in the movie, who is the son of a famous Delhi businessman, Harishchandra Bajpayee. Prem initially hesitates from getting married when he has to go meet Poonam, but eventually, the two end up falling in love. Kapoor made his debut in the 2003 movie Ishq Vishk as Rajiv Mathur, which got him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. His other famous roles include Kaminey, Jab We Met, Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmavat, and the latest Kabir Singh.

Alok Nath

The actor has played a galore of roles in both television and films, since his debut in 1980 to date. Some of his famous TV shows include Buniyaad, Rishtey, Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Recently, he appeared in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety as Ghasitaram.

Supporting Cast of the movie

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, Anupam Kher, Seema Biswas, Sameer Soni, Lata Sabharwal, Manoj Joshi, Amrita Prakash, Ameya Pandya, Dinesh Lamba, and Mohnish Bahl, feature in other crucial roles in the film.

