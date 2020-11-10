Amrita Rao Expresses Gratitude & Happiness As Her Film 'Vivah' Clocks In 14 Years

The movie Vivah is completing 14 years today and the lead actor of the film, Amrita Rao has taken a walk down the memory lane to talk about the film, shooting for it at the age of 19, and her experience of working with the director Sooraj Barjatya. The film had Shahid Kapoor as the lead actor, and was produced by Rajshri Films. It went on to become one of the most loved Hindi films. Amrita Rao took to Instagram to talk about the movie.

Amrita Rao on 14 years of Vivah

Amrita Rao, lead actor of the film Vivah, which released in 2006 is ecstatic as the film clocks 14 years today. She posted a throwback picture on Instagram, with co-actor Shahid Kapoor, director and writer of the film, Sooraj Barjatya and other crew members. The picture, as she mentioned, was from the last day of the shoot, when they were filming at a waterfall in Lonavala. She shared the lovely picture with the caption, "A Film that continues to become the Darling of the Nation. Thank you Sooraj ji.

There are films and then there are Rajshri Films !! @rajshrifilms you continue to Celebrate Indian traditions and emotions like No one else. I Remember this day was the last day of the shoot. We shot at a waterfall in Lonavala...I was all of 19 and totally surrendered in good faith of my most wonderful director Sooraj Barjatya ...No one like him !!!" (sic). She also informed fans that this film recently released on Netfilx and trended in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan at number 1 position.

Amrita Rao becomes a mommy

The Main Hoon Na actor recently took to Instagram to share the great news of her being a mother as she welcomed her newborn baby boy, whom she and her husband RJ Anmol named Veer. Fans were ecstatic and overjoyed for Amrita Rao's family as they sent congratulatory messages for the new parents. Amrita Rao's photos on Instagram also show her posing with her baby bump as well as a picture of her and her husband's hands holding the baby's hand.

Image Credits: Amrita Rao Insta Official Account

