Mithila Palkar Teases 'Little Things' Season 4, Asks Fans To Flood Dhruv Sehgal's DMs

Mithila Palkar recently shared an Instagram story teasing fans about Little Things web series' next season. On October 12, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with co-actor Dhruv Sehgal. Mentioning Dhruv Sehgal in her Instagram story, Mithila Palkar asked him, 'So when is the next season of Little Things coming?!'. Take a look at Mithila Palkar's Instagram story.

Mithila Palkar teases next season of 'Little things'

Sharing this throwback picture on Instagram, Mithila Palkar shared that this is how she and Dhruv Sehgal looked three years ago on this very day. She said that a number of things changed for the pair since 2017. She further added that even though things have changed over the years, but one thing still remains the same. And that one thing was asking Dhruv Sehgal about the next season of their Netflix series, Little Things. Mithila Palkar also urged the audience to flood Dhruv's Instagram DMs asking about Little Things web series.

Mithila Palkar wrote:

This is how we looked 3 years ago, on this day. A gazillion things have changed for us since. But, the question (that we all want to ask Dhruv) stills remains - so when is the next season of Little Things coming?! Go flood his DM's! @sehgaldhruv90

Little Things first season will complete its four years of release on October 25. The romantic-comedy web series stars Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal in the lead roles. The first season of the series premiered on Pocket Aces' Youtube channel Dice Media. Later in October 2018, Little Things web series franchise was purchased by the OTT platform Netflix. The third season was released on November 9, 2019, on Netflix.

The first season of the series was helmed by Ajay Bhuyan and bankrolled by Aditi Shrivastava, Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh. In the second season, after Netflix's adoption, the series was directed by National Award winner Ruchir Arun. Little Things has music by Prateek Kuhad. The singer composed special songs for the series.

