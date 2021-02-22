Randhir Kapoor 'feels Wonderful' As Kareena Welcomes Baby Boy, Says 'haven't Decided Name'

Bollywood’s star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan who recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy, has been receiving tons of best wishes from their fans and followers on social media. While some are showering the two with good wishes, others are keen on knowing the name of their second child. Kareena Kapoor’s father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor in his recent interaction with Mid-Day shared the happiness of becoming a grandparent again and welcoming the second child of her daughter.

Randhir Kapoor on daughter Kareena naming the second child

The senior actor who is on cloud nine at the moment shared his happiness and said that the joy of becoming a nana once again is just unmatchable. He further said that the entire family is on top of the world after hearing the good news. The legendary actor explained that he did visit his daughter and the newborn in the hospital and updated that both are doing fine. Apart from the actor, his wife Babita was also spotted accompanying his husband to the hospital.

As soon as the good news started surfacing the Internet, Twitterati began speculating the name of the second child. On being asked about the same, the veteran actor revealed that he has no knowledge about it and that’s too soon for the family even to decide the same. Continuing, he said that as the entire family wants to currently seep into the jubilant news and grasp in the joy of becoming a grandparent.

In 2016, the star couple was subjected to online vitriol and trolling when they named their first-born Taimur. While detractors claimed that the name was inspired by Turkish invader Timur, Khan had clarified that Taimur means iron. After being affected by so much criticism on social media, the Good Newwz actress recently said on her chat show What Women Want,

“After the whole controversy of Taimur, Saif and I have not even thought about [the name of the second child]. We’re going to leave it till last minute and then spring a surprise.”

The couple recently issued a statement confirming that the mother and baby were doing fine, and conveyed their gratitude to fans and well-wishers.

"We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement.

