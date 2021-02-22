Raveena Tandon Shares Unseen Pics With Hubby On Anniversary: 'Many More Lives Hereafter'

On February 22, 2021, Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of unseen pictures featuring herself and her hubby and film distributor, Anil Thadani. In the pictures, the couple can be seen flaunting their bright smiles, while clicking several selfies. The actor also posted a few snippets from her wedding. In the wedding pictures, she can be seen donning a bridal lehenga choli, while her hubby wore a white and golden coloured sherwani.

Raveena Tandon celebrates 17th wedding anniversary

In the several selfie pictures, one can see Raveena enjoying her private time with Anil. The actor posted several cosy snaps where Raveena Tandon's husband held her in his arms and kissed her on the cheeks and forehead. One of the snaps was from the flight the couple took together. Anil can be seen sleeping peacefully on Raveena’s shoulder.

In the pictures from their wedding day, Raveena can be seen wearing a red coloured bridal lehenga and applied glossy makeup. She accessorised herself with heavy gold jewellery. Raveena captioned the post as, “Now and forever and many more lives hereafter, yours eternally…. ‘#17years’”.

The moment Raveena Tandon's photos hit the internet, her fans were quick to like the post and drop congratulatory comments. A fan commented, “Congratulations for your happy family in 17 years” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “He is very lucky to get such a beautiful wife”. A netizen commented, “God bless!!”, while another one simply wished them ‘Happy Anniversary’ and dropped several red hearts.

Know about Raveena Tandon's family below

Raveena Tandon tied the knot with the film distributor on the same day in the year 2004. The couple had a destination wedding at a palace located in Udaipur. The couple is blessed with two children- Ranbir Thadani and Rasha Thadani. The actor has also adopted two girls- Pooja and Chhaya Tandon.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in Khandaani Shafakhana, as a cameo in a song titled Sheher Ki Ladki. She will next be seen in a period action film, KGF: Chapter 2 as Ramika Sen. The actor will be sharing the screen space with Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj.

Image Source: Raveena Tandon's Instagram

