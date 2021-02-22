Kartik Aaryan Shares A 'Saving Private Ryan' Reference In His Latest Instagram Post

It has been a rising trend among celebrities on social media to make witty references in their social media posts. They are often seen making all kinds of trending references in their post which help them to connect better with their fans and followers. Kartik Aaryan has made one such popular reference in his latest Instagram post. While posting a picture of himself that has a sombre look, the actor has written a witty caption that has been derived from a popular Hollywood movie. The Instagram post has also received strong reactions from his loyal fans.

Kartik Aaryan’s movie reference in his latest Instagram post

The actor is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on social media. He often posts catchy comments in the captions of his post that leaves his fans entertained. In his latest post, he has made a reference to the Hollywood classic Saving Private Ryan. He wrote in the caption of the post, “Saving Private Aaryan”. Referencing the hit movie with his own name, Kartik has made yet another witty comment in his post. The picture shared in the post shows a rather serious look of the actor, as his long hair covers his eyes.

His fans were quick to react to this post, as they sent all kinds of praises for the picture and his caption. The actor is known to be quite expressive on Instagram, as he often posts photos and videos along with similar witty captions. Some of these also include some highlight moments from his that have been captured on camera, which are enjoyed by his many followers on Instagram.

Kartik Aaryan has quite a few upcoming film projects in the coming times. The most speculated and awaited one of those projects is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will be the second edition to the previous one which starred Akshay Kumar. He will also be seen in Dostana 2 and Dhamaka, which are also expected to roll out soon. Some of the most popular films of Kartik Aaryan are Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, and the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films, which made him into a household name.

